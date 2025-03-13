Boston

Wu explains why posts serving as bike lane barriers have been removed in Boston

Cyclists in Boston are wondering why plastic posts were removed from bike lanes on some streets

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is responding to complaints from bicyclists about missing protective barriers on roads in the city.

There are visible holes on roadways, like on Massachusetts Avenue. Until very recently, barriers were in place in an effort to keep bicyclists safe from passing vehicles.

"We haven't removed bike lanes," Wu said. "There have been some places where the sort of white plastic poles, the flex posts, have continually gotten trampled or run over by trucks. They are crumpled and end up looking like garbage or litter in the street."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Our cameras spotted multiple vehicles driving in a bike lane in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, where barriers are now gone.

Right now, it is unclear speaking with city officials when the barriers will be replaced.

"We are trying to make sure we're moving to the next phase of how bike lanes will be in Boston, which is that they're necessary, they're critical, but they need to feel more permanent than just the plastic posts that sometimes people park in, and sometimes aren't followed, and then end up looking like an eyesore in our neighborhoods," Wu said. "We're making those changes."

According to the City of Boston, blocking a bike lane can come with a $100 fine.

