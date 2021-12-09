Wu to Get Boosted Thursday Amid Push to Increase Boston's Vaccination Rates

Mayor Michelle Wu could be attempting to lead by example Thursday when she gets a COVID-19 booster shot on camera in tandem with efforts to increase Boston's vaccination rates.

Wu's commissioner of public health, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu outlined the city's four-pronged approach to address rising COVID cases Monday after the mayor introduced a new 17-member COVID-19 Advisory Committee. Ojikutu was named chair of the committee, which is charged with advising city officials on how to address new variants like omicron and the anticipated winter surge.

As part of the plan, city officials vowed to "double down," on efforts to increase vaccination rates. Ojikutu noted that nearly 70% of Bostonians are fully vaccinated at this juncture, but less than 15% of the city's Black and Latino residents fall into that category.

Health officials and local leaders like Wu have been urging people to get vaccinated, or to receive booster shots amid growing concerns about the omicron variant. But whether the vaccines protect against the new strain remains unclear.

"I urge Bostonians to get tested, to get vaccinated, to get boosted and to work with us to close these gaps so that every person has easy access to the public health tools they need," Wu said Monday.

As part of efforts to expand access, a free COVID vaccine and booster shot clinic opens in Boston City Hall Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, four high capacity clinics will open ahead of the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and two Saturdays in January. The first will be held at Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury.

Booster shots are recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for anyone over the age of 18 who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago.

On NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series, experts said they aren't sure if the omicron variant can evade the existing COVID-19 vaccines or natural antibodies.

In fact, the Pfizer vaccine appears to be less effective against the omicron variant, NBC News reported. However, the drug company said Wednesday that a booster shot may offer enough added protection against omicron even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.