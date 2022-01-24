Wu to Give Update on Boston Employee Vaccine Mandate After Extending Deadline

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to give an update on the vaccine mandate for city employees at 10 a.m. Monday.

Last month, Wu said all city employees would be required to have a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 15 and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15, unless granted a reasonable accommodation for medical or religious reasons. The Jan. 15 deadline was then extended to Jan. 24.

City employees who do not prove they've been vaccinated were slated to be placed on unpaid leave starting Monday, but the mayor announced Sunday she extended that deadline to Jan. 30.

"As the City continues to have productive conversations with municipal unions, employees will have one more week to get into compliance with the City's vaccination policy," the city announced Sunday in a press release. "Between January 25th and January 30th, 2022, no employees will be disciplined or placed on unpaid leave."

The move by Mayor Michelle Wu comes as first responders ramp up protests of the mandates.

The city said it will continue communicating with its employees and supporting access to vaccinations before Jan. 30 as they work to achieve their goal of vaccinating the entire workforce. Over 18,000 city employees have submitted proof of vaccination.

Along with the employee vaccine mandate, Wu also announced the B Together indoor vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms and indoor recreational facilities. That mandate went into effect last week.