Wu to Make ‘Major' Transit Announcement Wednesday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make a "major" transit announcement related to fare free buses Wednesday, according to her office.

Wu will be joined by Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and Grove Hall Main Streets Executive Director Ed Gaskin for the press conference Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Dorchester.

Wu campaigned on expanding fare-free transit and has been pushing to make more buses free in the city through an experimental bus route since she took office.