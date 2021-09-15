Wu to Speak Wednesday After Declaring Victory in Boston Mayoral Preliminary

Democrat Michelle Wu is expected to speak Wednesday morning as she emerges as the top vote-getter in a runoff election for the next mayor of Boston.

A Boston city councilor running in part on a push for a fare-free T, Wu is scheduled to speak at the Forest Hills station at 7:30 a.m.

The race to decide her opponent in November was too early to call Wednesday morning. The Associated Press did not call a winners as of early Wednesday because only a small amount of the vote had been reported.

Wu, who had been leading in recent polls, easily won Tuesday's preliminary balloting. Three other candidates - acting mayor Kim Janey and fellow city council members Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George - were locked in a tight race for the second spot.

State elections officials explained that the delay in results had to do at least in part with ballot drop boxes, one of the ways voters were encouraged to return their ballots this year.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu told supporters she's confident she has enough votes to make it through to the general mayoral election in November.

Janey and Campbell conceded defeat late Tuesday night. All four are candidates of color, as is John Barros, Boston's former economic development chief and the only man in contention. Barros trailed well behind the four women.

The race ushers in a new era for Boston, a city that has elected an unbroken string of white men to be mayor in its first 200 years.

Wu was the first to speak after polls closed Tuesday. She told supporters she believed she had the votes to make it to the general election.

"We are confident we've made the top two and are moving on to the final," Wu proclaimed to supporters in Roslindale.

"While votes are still being counted tonight, we already know what the choice is for the City of Boston," Wu said. "This is about a choice for our future, this is a choice about whether City Hall tackles our biggest challenges with bold solutions or we nibble around the edges of the status quo."

But there is more work to be done, Wu said.

"Tonight is not a victory celebration. It is a thank you for how far we have come together and a reminder that we have 49 days to get it done. For the next 49 days I'm going to give it all that I've got, but I need it all from you too."

About Michelle Wu

Michelle Wu was the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Boston City Council, having first been elected in 2013 at the age of 28. She became the first woman of color to serve as council president when she was elected in January 2016.

Wu’s parents emigrated to the United States from Taiwan in the early 80s, before she was born. She is fluent in Mandarin and Spanish.

Wu, 36, graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. It was while she was a student at Harvard, as her parents were separating, that Wu noticed her mother showing signs of mental illness. Shortly after graduating, just months into her new job, Wu was called home to Chicago by her younger sister, with their mom in a full-blown mental health crisis.

After stabilizing the home life, Wu moved the entire family back to Boston where she began to attend Harvard Law School. Wu believes the move saved her mother's life. Wu's mom was diagnosed with late onset schizophrenia and was inpatient at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Wu got her start in City Hall working for Mayor Thomas M. Menino as a Rappaport Fellow in Law and Public Policy. She later served as statewide Constituency Director in the U.S. Senate campaign of her former law professor, Elizabeth Warren.

She is a former restaurant owner, legal services attorney, and legal guardian of her younger sisters. She also has a background in community advocacy, having worked at the WilmerHale Legal Services Center in Jamaica Plain and at the Medical-Legal Partnership at Boston Medical Center.

Wu lives in Roslindale with her husband Conor and her sons Blaise and Cass. Wu and her family share a two-family house with her mother.