Renowned NYC Chinese food chain opens for takeout/delivery in Boston

A number of year ago, it was reported that an award-winning group of Chinese restaurants based in New York City known in part for their hand-pulled noodles might be looking to expand to Boston, and now we have learned that it has finally happened, though only as a takeout/delivery spot.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Xi'an Famous Foods is now open in Roxbury as a ghost kitchen, with the business operating out of a shared facility on Shirley Street a few blocks west of Massachusetts Avenue and South Bay, and around the corner from Bully Boy Distillers. We have been told that this is a company-owned location (not a franchise) and that according to the business, "the taste will be just like the stores in NYC."

In addition to hand-pulled noodles, Xi'an Famous Foods--which has received accolades from such publications as Bon Appetit, Forbes, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Time Out--also offers dumplings and burgers on flatbread buns.

The address for the Xi'an Famous Foods ghost kitchen is 94 Shirley Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. The website for the business is at xianfoods.com.

