Yard House Opens 4th Greater Boston Location

A chain of casual upscale restaurants known for their extensive beer options has opened their fourth Boston-area location.



As reported earlier, Yard House is now open in Burlington, taking over the space where Chili's had once been. The new outlet joins other Yard House locations in Boston's Fenway area, at Legacy Place in Dedham, and at MarketStreet Lynnfield, along with one other that will soon be coming to New England (in Norwalk, CT), and a number of others across the country.



Chili's closed its Burlington location in 2018 after being in operation for over 30 years.



The address for the new Yard House in Burlington is 108 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for Yard House can be found at https://www.yardhouse.com/



[Earlier Article]

Yard House Plans to Open at the Former Chili's Location in Burlington



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]