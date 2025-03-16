Yarmouth man charged with murder after deadly Hyannis shooting

One man is dead and a second charged with murder after a shooting in Hyannis, Massachusetts, overnight.

Barnstable police said they were called to the North Street parking lot around 1 a.m. where they found the victim, who had been shot in the head. The 41-year-old was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they'd seen a dark colored pickup leaving the area after the shooting. Police said they found the truck and driver nearby.

A 36-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged with murder.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said they believe this is an isolated incident. The suspect is expected to appear in Barnstable District Court Monday. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been publicly identified.