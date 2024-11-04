Massive fire burning at former restaurant in Yarmouth

A massive fire is burning Sunday night at a former restaurant along Route 6A on the Mid-Cape, where the dark night sky is lit up by bright, orange flames.

The Yarmouth Fire Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that crews are on scene for an active blaze at what used to be the location of Anthony's Cummaquid Inn, at 2 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, near the Barnstable town line.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Video from the scene shows a fire raging at the former business, with flames and smoke apparently visible for miles.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This developing story will be updated