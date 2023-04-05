Yego Coffee Opens in Somerville's Teele Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Rwandan coffee shop has come to Somerville.

Eater Boston is reporting (via The Somerville Times) that Yego Coffee is now open on Broadway in Teele Square, with Francois and Fatuma Tuyishime being behind the place. The articles mention that Francois comes from a coffee farming family in Southwestern Rwanda, moving to the Boston area and going to Brandeis where he received a master's degree, then getting back into the world of coffee, starting an online brand and being at local farmers markets.

The address for Yego Coffee in Teele Square is 1212 Broadway, Somerville, MA, 02144. Its website can be found at https://www.yegocoffee.com/

Thanks to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page for initially bringing this to our attention.