Yellow Door Taqueria Opens Second Boston Location on Wednesday

Yellow Door Taqueria, the award-winning Cali-Mex inspired restaurant in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood, will open its second location at 384 Harrison Avenue in Boston's South End, on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Both restaurants are co-owned by restauranteurs Brian O’Donnell & Dropkick Murphy’s frontman, Ken Casey, as well as industry veteran, Jarek Mountain, co-owner of Lion’s Tail (sister restaurant and previous tenant of the space), who will continue to serve in his role as general manager and beverage director for the new location.

Mountain is credited with creating the inaugural cocktail menu at Yellow Door Taqueria and will work closely alongside Andrew Toto, general manager of the Lower Mills location, and Executive Chef Carolina Curtin, who will oversee culinary duties at both.

The new location will open with nightly dinner service beginning at 4 p.m., as well as delivery options.

