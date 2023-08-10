Yo-Yo Ma, positive for COVID, pulls out of Tanglewood engagements

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma has COVID-19 and won't take part in several upcoming performances at Tanglewood, the Boston Sympony Orchestra announced Thursday morning.

Ma was due to hold a workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, but it was canceled over the musician's diagnosis. He won't peform in the Boston Symphony Orchestra's concert Sunday afternoon or the open rehearsal the day before.

Soprano Renée Fleming has been tapped to fill in, singing Richard Strauss songs in place of Ma's Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1. performance.

COVID-19 levels have been ticking up in Massachusetts over the last several weeks, with the amount detected in wastewater higher than it's been since late March.