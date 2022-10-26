You Can Check Out Much More Than Books From Many Local Libraries

You can’t beat free. And the latest chapter in library lending is one that could save you hundreds – even thousands of dollars a year. So dust off your library cards and check out the growing library of things.

Throughout the Minuteman Library Network in Metrowest —there are 12,000 things you can borrow. You just need a library card. And that’s free to anyone who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts.

Sure, you can still find your favorite mystery book on the shelves. But now you can “write” a creative story of your own, with tools, tents, musical instruments, sewing machines, saws, cake pans, karaoke machines, podcasting equipment and so much more! You just need to be 18 or older.

WHY ARE “THINGS” PART OF A LIBRARY’S MISSION?

“The library of things is a collection of nontraditional materials for lending, and it kind of fits into our core mission of just increasing equitable access,” said Kim Hewitt, the library director at the Needham Public Library.

Over in Brookline, Public Library Director Amanda Hirst explained, “For many people, the last time they were in a library was when they were a kid. And we still have books and all the other things that you might expect. But we've also kept pace with all the latest technology.”

Over the years they’ve added DVDs, audiobooks, cell phone charging stations and chrome books.

"Now we're adding tools and cake pans and things for our patrons to use. We want to be the center of the community. We want people, when they have an information need or a materials need, to think of us first. And so we want to be able to provide things to our community and connect them with information and now tools," Hirst said.

BUILDING NEW SKILLS WITHOUT BREAKING THE BUDGET

In Brookline, “It was our intention when we created the collection that we would have materials that people could use to learn a new skill and then be able to provide them with the supplies to do so,” said Hirst.

And if you want to paint a room, you can also find a book for design inspiration.

In Needham, Hewitt said “it’s a really fabulous opportunity for consumers to save money by trying before they buy. “Seeing if that hobby really sticks. Seeing if their kid really wants to play a ukulele before committing.”

Many also borrow items they need for house projects, which can save you money. House tools can add up to hundreds of dollars.

Or think arts and crafts. A Cricut craft machine tops $300. No need to invest in something you will just use once. And it’s a space saver too. A $25 gingerbread cake pan also takes up a lot of kitchen space. This way you can clean it and send it right back to the library.

On occasion there are hiccups.

“We did have something funny happen that someone wasn't quite clear on how to use the cake pan and they actually put the bag that it came in in the oven with the pan. And so that one did get damaged," Hirst said.

FROM DEWEY DECIMAL TO DO-IT-YOURSELF: DO LIBRARIANS NEED TO BE EXPERTS IN TOOLS NOW?

It’s one thing to know the ins and outs of the Dewey Decimal system—the way books are organized. It’s another to master the world of Do-It-Yourself. But the library directors who spoke to NBC10 Boston say their job is to connect you to the information you need to figure out how to make those things work.

“As librarians,” said Hewitt, “we are experts in helping to find the information.” Tools and other 'things' come with directions and links to videos for descriptions on how they work. And if reading is really your thing remember: you don’t need to pay to read or even listen to books. Many libraries offer free subscription services to ebooks or downloadable audiobooks.

For more information head to the website of the minuteman library network: www.minlib.net. Click on a convenient library—to see if they have a library of things available. If you’re from the library’s hometown you can reserve the items. If not, you can show up with your card and borrow what’s there.