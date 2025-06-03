You can see these acts for free with your admission to the Big E this year

The Big E has announced the acts you can see for free with your admission this year.

The Court of Honor Stage has a lineup of free concerts and variety performances for visitors with four daily shows during the fair from September 12-28. The shows run at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A limited number of premium seats can be bought for select shows starting on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Free seating is also available first come, first served.

You can find some of the performances at the Court of Honor below:

Tonic: "If You Could Only See" September 12 at 8 p.m.

John Morgan: "Friends Like That" September 14 at 8 p.m.

The Stylistics: "You Make Me Feel Brand New September 15-16 at 2 p.m.

The Marshall Tucker Band September 17 at 8 p.m.

Aldo Nova: "Fantasy" September 18 at 8 p.m.

B.o.B: "Airplanes" September 19 at 8 p.m.

Firefall: "You Are the Woman" September 20 at 8 p.m.

Five for Fighting: "Superman (It's Not Easy)" September 21 at 8 p.m.

Seals & Crofts 2: "Summer Breeze" September 22-23 at 2 p.m.

Sister Hazel: "All For You" September 24 at 8 p.m.

Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass with Yacht Rock Gold Experience: "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" September 25 at 8 p.m.

Finger Eleven: "Paralyzer" September 26 at 8 p.m.

MKTO: "Classic" September 27 at 8 p.m.

Queensryche: "Silent Lucidity" September 28 at 8 p.m.



To see a full list of artists and to see which shows have premium seats available, you can go to the Big E's website. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.