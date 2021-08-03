You Can Watch a Movie at Fenway Park This August

Fenway Park will ditch the peanuts for popcorn one night this month, as the beloved Boston stadium hosts a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.

The movie will be played on Fenway's center field videoboard, and fans who arrive early will be able to walk around the field’s warning track from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., according to an announcement from the team on Tuesday.

Tickets for the event on Aug. 18 are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12-years-old and younger and free for season ticket holders. Seating will be restricted to the stadium's lower seating bowl and down the first base line to ensure all attendees get a view of the 40 by 100-foot videoboard, the announcement said.

The stadium-turned-movie-theater gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available at the event, presented by Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

Anyone interested can buy tickets online or over the phone at 877-REDSOX-9.

