Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
NASA

You May Catch a Glimpse of NASA's Rocket Launch in Tonight's Sky

In Boston and much of New England the rocket will be visible about 120 seconds after launch in the southern sky

By Meteorologist Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

This evening the NASA Wallops Launch facility in Virginia will attempt the launch of the Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle. The launch will be visible up and down the East Coast.

In Boston and much of New England the rocket will be visible about 120 seconds after launch in the southern sky. The launch window is between 6 and 8 p.m.

You can watch live coverage of the launch starting 40 minutes before take off here:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

What makes this launch special is that the Electron rocket is relatively inexpensive to launch, total costs come in around $7.5 million for one launch. Compare that with near a billion dollars to launch older vehicles.

The rocket is also reusable and will be retrieved for future missions. The goal of the missions is to launch a series of Electron rockets between now and late 2024. These rockets will release a total of 15 low Earth orbit satellites.

Provided NASA gives the all clear and the rocket launches this evening, skies over New England will be very favorable for viewing the launch. Look for a mostly clear sky, you’ll want a jacket on if you’re outside, temperatures should be in the lower and middle 30s during the launch window.

NBC10 Boston

This article tagged under:

NASA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us