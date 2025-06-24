Massachusetts

Young bicyclist hit by a truck in Amesbury

Few details were immediately available.

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash where a young bicyclist was hit by a truck in Amesbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

According to the Daily News of Newburyport, the area around California Street in Amesbury was being shut down to traffic after a truck apparently hit a young bicyclist. The newspaper said the bicyclist was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, and the truck driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Aerial images from the scene show what appears to be a garbage truck stopped in the middle of the street.

No further details were immediately available.

