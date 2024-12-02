Fairfield

Young man seriously hurts hand after setting off homemade explosives in Fairfield, Conn.: PD

By Anyssa McCalla

Fairfield police sign
NBC Connecticut

A college-aged man was injured after making four explosives and setting them off in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Two men made four explosives and one exploded sooner than expected, injuring one man's hand, police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He was taken to a local hospital by the other man, who then left and went out-of-state, according to police.

Police said they evacuated several homes in the Pine Creek Marsh area out of precaution and residents were able to return home that evening.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said one of the undetonated explosives was left at the marsh. All of the explosives were properly disposed of, according to police.

Police said that the young men had no intentions of harming themselves or anyone else.

"Homemade explosive devices pose significant risks to those handling them and can result in severe injuries or even death," police said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Braintree 10 mins ago

4 hurt in head-on Braintree crash, 1 man facing drunken driving charges

Massachusetts 21 mins ago

Sharon High School football player undergoes surgery for brain injury

The FBI is involved in the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us