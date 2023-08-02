Young musicians give classical music a modern take at Roxbury academy

They've only been playing together for three weeks, but the talented Four Strings Academy students are performing at Boston's famed Hatch Shell stage as a preshow alongside the acclaimed Boston Landmarks Orchestra.

“When you pass by the school and you hear classical music and classical musical by Black composers and kids actually finding out that there is a space for them in this orchestra and orchestral industry, this classical industry, that’s what we want," Marcus Hurt, the executive director said.

Beautiful melodies emanate from the Trotter School in Roxbury as children as young as 4 train with the Four Strings Academy.

Thirteen-year-old Sara-Alysse Williams chose the cello at age 6.

“The first time I picked up my cello, like, I was really happy because I fell in love with the cello through the deep sound,” she explained.

Marianna Green-Hill is among 2% of U.S. orchestra musicians who are Black. She founded Four Strings Academy 14 years ago with affordability in mind so children from all backgrounds could envision a bright future in music. And it seems to be working - 14-year-old violinist Sokki Chan Laurent told us he wants to be a producer. Sarah Alysse dreams of international renown.

“My future goal is to play with, like a chamber group that plays around the world because I really like chamber music,” Sarah-Alysse said.