Young Woman From Mass. Killed in Tennessee After Tree Falls on Car: Report

22-year-old Laurel Flaherty was in Tennessee studying law at Belmont University

Pictured is the area where a Belmont University student from Massachusetts was killed by a falling tree.
WSMV

A 22-year-old Pembroke, Massachusetts woman was killed this week in Tennessee when a line of severe storms moved through the state, causing a tree to fall on the car she was in, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

Laurel Flaherty was killed when a tree fell on the Nissan Rogue she was in, which was traveling on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County, WSMV reported.

Flaherty's family confirmed to the news outlet that she graduated in May from Belmont University in Nashville, and was staying in the area to study law there.

The family said Flaherty was the "sweetest kid ever," and "wanted to make the world a better place."

PembrokeTennesseeBelmont University
