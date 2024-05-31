Your questions about the Karen Read trial, answered

The highly-publicized Karen Read murder trial has drawn attention across the globe. Read is accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank.

O'Keefe died in Canton, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read dropped him off at a house party after a night of drinking, struck him while making a three-point turn and drove away.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges, and her defense team argues that she has been framed. O'Keefe's body was found on the front lawn of another officer, and the defense argues the homeowner's relationship with local and state police tainted their investigation.

Since the start of the trial, NBC10 Boston's nightly "Canton Confidential" show has been recapping the testimony and answering your questions about the case. Here are some of the viewer questions we've answered so far:

Question: How can the prosecution make objections without any grounds for said objection? I thought that objections had to be based on something (argumentative, leading, etc.). Is it a Massachusetts thing?

Morjieta Derisier, criminal defense attorney with Baystate Law Group: So just on the basis, objections are to preserve the record. Whoever wins or loses is going to appeal. Whover the appeals attorney is is going to look at the record. You can only preserve what you object. Each judge will have their own flavor or style whether you can state your objection or not, but the judge for the most part, from what I’m seeing, understands what the objection is and is taking her stance on what that could be. Or they may go to sidebar where they have full discussions on what the objection is.

Q: My question is: why is the family of John O’Keefe sitting next to the defense team, and the family of Karen Read sitting behind?

Sue O’Connell, NBC10 Boston commentator and analyst: So remember, the courtroom got moved. Alan jackson on the defense noticed that four jurors in the old courtroom couldn’t see the witness straight on. The judge agreed to move to a smaller courtoorm which is not built for this. It really only holds about 60 people. It’s kind of like a U-shape. In front of the press you’ve got the O’Keefe family and supporters, and behind Karen Read and the defense table, you have her friends and family and supporters – two rows of five on each side. It’s a really cramped and intimate setting and the reason you keep seeing O’Keefe’s family is because that’s where the camera is.

Q: Can the defense file a motion for summary judgment? Essentially showing the prosecutor hasn’t proven their case? Obviously, there’s likely a lot more witnesses ahead, but when the prosecution rests, I’m wondering if the defense would file such a pleading?

Michael Coyne, dean of the Massachusetts School of Law: Not summary judgment – that’s a civil term. But you can move for a required finding of not guilty, saying that the government has not met its burden of proof. You have to wait until the government rests… and obviously until they rest you can’t be certain of what the balance of their proof is, so [the judge] won’t short cut it before that. The question now, and that’s a legitimate question, is is there enough evidence for a reasonable jury to be able to find her guilty. I’m not so sure of that top charge. The second-degree murder, as I’ve said all along, the level of intent, the grossly reckless, we aren’t seeing that. There’s certainly not an intentional killing we’ve seen evidence of.

Q: Why can’t we get full days of actual trial?

Morjieta Derisier, criminal defense attorney with Baystate Law Group: It’s really not that unusual. As big as this case is, there are a lot of other court cases that are happening in the courthouse, and honestly, the jurors need a break too. It’s a lot to consume in a short amount of time.

Q: If the jury says not guilty, can she [Karen Read] be charged again in a federal investigation? Same charges or different? If the jury says not guilty, is she entitled to money from the court fees etc.?

Michael Coyne, dean of the Massachusetts School of Law: She could be charged with a federal offense if in fact there were federal offenses here. We saw that in the Rodney King case in California w here there was an acquittal on the criminal charge for the police officers and then they were charged federally with civil rights violations. I don’t see where civil rights violations would land here, so I don’t think you’re likely to see that and I don’t see her receiving court fees.

Q: I’m also watching the Chad Daybell trial in Idaho in which the judge does not allow witnesses to watch the trial or talk to other witnesses. Is that the same in this case?

Michael Coyne, dean of the Massachusetts School of Law: Yes, generally you move to exclude the witnesses from the courtroom so they can’t listen to each other’s testimony and conform their stories to what they’ve heard happen. So here, the witnesses can’t be physically present but we also don’t want them watching TV. You don’t want them rehearsing their testimony and making it conform with other witnesses.

Q: Why is having a dead body on the property/front lawn not considered probable cause to search the home?

Peter Elikann, criminal defense attorney: I say there’s probable cause to the 10th power. I mean, somebody’ s expected at a party at that house, the next morning they see his body in front of the house on a lawn. That’s enough. Was there anything going on in the house? How about the people inside? And if there was any question in the police officer’s mind, he could’ve gone and gotten a search warrant and been back in 45 mins. That is absolutely probable cause.

Q: Why is the prosecution calling these witnesses? What good does putting Colin [Albert] on the stand do?

Morjieta Derisier, criminal defense attorney with Baystate Law Group: I’ll be very honest, I’m asking myself a lot of these same questions. I know the prosecution needs to prove each and every element of the crimes that they’re trying to assert against Karen Read, but it’s taking them a really long time to get to each and every point. I’ve said it before, it’s a slow pace to that. Maybe it’s part of their strategy – I’m not 100 percent sure. At this point we haven’t even gotten the medical information that he has died.

Q: If Karen is found not guilty, what will happen to all the associated parties?

Katherine Loftus, Boston attorney with Loftus & Loftus PC: I think it’s so that everybody asks often if she’s found not guilty will they go after whoever, no they won’t. The commonwealth thinks Karen Read is guilty. We don’t want a system where we, you know, charge one person, try them and if they’re found not guilty, we try to find the next person. We want the commonwealth to decide who they think it is. In terms of a civil suit, I think it’s an uphill battle for Karen Read if she’s found not guilty. If evidence comes out that she’s actually innocent, certainly she can file a civil lawsuit. Whether that’s successful, that’s another issue.

Q: Does returning to the scene of the crime have an influence on a jury in a case?

Michael Coyne, dean of the Massachusetts School of Law: Well, the testimony today seemed to indicate that as soon as she [Karen Read] got there she knew where the body was, and that could be very telling and that may well impact the jury’s decision here. But normally, I mean, they’re going back in these circumstances to look for him to see if somehow he might still be alive or be missing or be in the house. The fact is in these circumstances, other than Kerry Roberts says [Read] knew right away he was there, there’s really no significant detrimental effect for her.

Q: John O’Keefe had security cameras. The bars had security cameras. I’ve not heard this question asked, but wouldn’t [Boston] Police Officer Brian Albert have security cameras at his house? Or any of their neighbors… would Ring or a similar company have anything in their archives?

Morjieta Derisier, criminal defense attorney with Baystate Law Group: I wonder whether or not it has been addressed in pretrial. Some of that information may not be relevant or it may be some privacy information that would preclude them from introducing that. But I think that would be helpful to at least see what was captured in the neighborhood. I don’t know what other evidence will be presented, but I hope we get something like that.

Do you have a question related to the Karen Read trial that you’d like us to answer? Send us a question at canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.