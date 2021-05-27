Your Updated Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast

Thursday is a lovely day in New England, with highs ranging between the upper 60s north to around 80 degrees south under a mostly sunny sky.

Less humid air has moved in, and this dry air will yield to a chilly night. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s for many with the air turning so cold in northern New England that frost warnings have been issued for growers to protect plants and crops with temperatures around and below freezing!

Then the weather turns gray for the holiday weekend. Clouds move in Friday and thicken as the day goes along. An onshore flow will develop and keep coastal communities on the cool side, while highs inland will be in the 60s to near 70.

The front that crossed New England Thursday morning will turn stationary and will try to lift north, meaning southern New England will see an increase in showers starting Friday afternoon, generally developing from west to east and continuing through Saturday morning. Although an inch and a half of rain is expected in southern New England, amounts will drop off significantly from central Vermont and New Hampshire to southern Maine and points north, where less rain falls.

In fact, Saturday afternoon brings drying for many – with clearing late Saturday into Saturday night in northern New England – though communities within about 20 miles of the coastline will probably still find pockets of drizzle lingering in spots through Saturday afternoon with an onshore, northeast wind blowing cool air across the ocean water. Highs Saturday will be mostly in the 50s, a raw and cool day across the board.

Sunday morning, we could see another round of showers moving from south to north, arriving to the Cape and South Coast during breakfast and spreading north through the day, lasting into Monday morning.

If all goes as planned, Memorial Day may end up totally dry in western New England, including the Berkshires and Green Mountains, with morning rain giving way to some clearing in the eastern half of New England, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 60s.

Come Tuesday, the rain moves out and highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Mother Nature definitely has an odd sense of humor!