Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
YOUTH HOCKEY COACH

Youth Hockey Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Player

The victim was also coerced to performing sexual acts on the coach, Allen Pereira, according to police

Allen Pereira

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Massachusetts youth hockey coach has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a player on his team, starting when the player was 14, police in Dracut said Monday.

Allen Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was arrested Sunday following an investigation by Dracut police, the department said in a news release. Pereira was charged with three felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over.

The investigation showed that Pereira was employed by a private youth hockey organization in Dracut during the alleged incidents, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Holy Cross 40 mins ago

Last Holy Cross Rower Hurt in Florida Crash Out of Hospital

forecast 2 hours ago

Quiet Week Ahead of Uncertain Storm Track This Weekend

Pereira is alleged to have inappropriately touched the victim, who was unidentified, over the course of several years, starting when the victim was 14. The victim was also coerced to performing sexual acts on Pereira, according to police.

Pereira is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

YOUTH HOCKEY COACHsexual assaultDracutindecent assaultAllen Pereira
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us