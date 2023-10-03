Youth injured in Framingham shooting

A youth was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Framingham police said they were called to the area of Flagg Drive around 1:45 p.m. and found the victim. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and that there is no threat to the public.

Images from the scene show police tape blocking off an area at the Musterfield Place apartment complex, near a children's play area.

"I was on the sofa and then I heard the shooting - pra pra pra - I ran and went outside and saw a guard running and I said something happened, but this is the first time something like this has happened here, it's quiet here," witness Wilson Martínez told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra in Spanish.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-532-5911.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.