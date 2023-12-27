dorchester

Youth shot in Dorchester

Investigators said they were called to Bellevue Street around 3 p.m. and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A youth was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Investigators said they were called to Bellevue Street around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who they described as a juvenile, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us