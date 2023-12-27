Youth shot in Dorchester

A youth was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.
Investigators said they were called to Bellevue Street around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who they described as a juvenile, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.