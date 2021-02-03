Youth Snowmobilers Help Rescue 3 People, Dog From Leicester Plane Crash

Youths on snowmobiles helped rescue three people and a dog after a small plane came crashing down in Leicester, Massachusetts, Tuesday.

“We had some local kids in the neighborhood that were on snowmobiles that came over and helped us. They brought personnel up there and equipment,” Leicester Fire Chief Matt Tebo said. “They actually ended up transporting two of the people down to the ambulances by snowmobile.”

A team of emergency responders from Leicester and the nearby town of Spencer were able to rescue the victims, despite the heavy snow, with some help from good Samaritans.

The plane crashed in the woods off of Moosehill Road, on the line between the two towns west of Worcester, around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The location was difficult for emergency responders to get to, especially with a foot of fresh snow from a nor'easter that dumped up to 18 inches across the region.

All three people and a small dog that were onboard were conscious when rescuers found them. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, but they were taken to the hospital. The dog did not appear to be hurt, according to officials. The identities of the victims have not been released.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the single engine Piper PA-46 plane to crash about three miles northwest of Worcester Regional Airport. An investigation is underway by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Massachusetts State Police.

“I heard it was a half mile up there so they had to go pretty deep. They did a great job. I’m hoping everyone’s ok too," said Luke Ford, who heard the crash.

While Massachusetts State Police said that there were four people aboard the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration said there were three when the crash was first reported Tuesday. No other information was immediately available.