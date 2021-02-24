Local

Yup, Dunkin' Is Now Selling Avocado Toast

The fast-food chain also announced several other new menu items on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Dunkin'

Dunkin' -- home of Munchkins, Coolatas and Snackin' Bacon -- announced Wednesday that it has added avocado toast to its menu.

The fast-food chain also announced it will now sell two varieties of new grilled cheese melts -- with and without ham.

Dunkin' said its new avocado toast is spread on a slice of its sourdough bread, and topped with everything bagel seasoning. The avocado toast sells for $2.99 and comes in its own box.

"We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go," Jill Nelson, the company's vice president of marketing and culinary, said in a statement.

Wednesday also marked the launch of Dunkin's full spring menu, including several varieties of cold brew, a blueberry matcha latte, a matcha topped donut and Irish creme flavored coffee.

