Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band Announces Show at Fenway Park

The band, which routinely sells out its Fenway shows, has been on a 14-month hiatus from touring due to the pandemic.

By Staff Reports

Zac Brown Band Kaaboo 2015 Day 2 (4)
John Hancock

The Zac Brown Band is coming back to Fenway Park.

The band is slated to play the iconic stadium Aug. 8 as part of “The Comeback Tour.” Special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft will perform as well.

The announcement comes as Massachusetts continues to relax COVID-19-related restrictions as more residents get vaccinated.

The band, which routinely sells out its Fenway shows, has been on a 14-month hiatus from touring due to the pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 14th at 12 p.m. local time at ZacBrownBand.com.

Other performers scheduled to play Fenway this year include New Kids on the Block, Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses and Green Day.

