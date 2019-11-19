Board Approves Cannabis Shop on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester

By Maureen Dahill

One step closer to another recreational cannabis shop coming to the neighborhood.

According to Universal Hub, the Zoning Board of Appeal approved a recreational dispensary at 1292 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

Back in July, Pure Oasis – located at 430 Blue Hill Avenue – was granted a provisional license by the state. Both shops will need action by the state Cannabis Control Commission.

Here are some things you should know about cannabis shops in the city.

The post ZBA approves recreation cannabis shop on Blue Hill Avenue appeared first on Caught In Dot.

