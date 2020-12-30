‘I Will Always Be a Bruin': Chara Confirms He's Leaving Boston

Zdeno Chara confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that he is leaving the Boston Bruins, who he had played for over the past 14 years.

"My family and I have been so fortunate to call the great city of Boston our home for over 14 years," he wrote. "Recently, The Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players and I respect their decision. Unfortunately, my time as the proud Captain of the Bruins has come to an end."

He went on to thank the fans, Bruins staff and the Jacobs family, the team's owners.

"To all of my teammates throughout the years in Boston, I am so lucky to have a lifetime of memories that I will never forget," he added. "From the highest highs to the lowest lows, we were always a team, we were always there for each other and those bonds and friendships will never be forgotten."

"I will always be a Bruin," he said, in closing. "I will always love Boston."

Ken Campbell of The Hockey News had reported around 3:30 p.m. that Chara was signing with the Washington Capitals.

I've been told that Zdeno Chara, shockingly, just signed with the Washington Capitals. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) December 30, 2020

The Capitals made the signing official around 4 p.m. on their Twitter account, saying they had signed "Big Z" to a one-year contract for $795,000.

"We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization," General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blueline and our team."

OFFICIAL! BIG Z TO DC!



The Washington Capitals have agreed to terms with defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year, $795,000 contract.



Full Details: https://t.co/1Pqb61mP5q#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Ad50bX7LvA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2020

The towering 6'9" defenseman was drafted by the New York Islanders in 1996, and signed with the Bruins in 2006. He was named a captain the following season, a role he filled for his entire stint with the team.

He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, won the Norris Trophy in 2009 as the NHL's top defenseman and played in multiple NHL All-Star Games.

Last year, the 43-year-old from Slovakia scored five goals and had nine assists. For his career, he played in over 1,500 games, scoring 205 goals and assisting on 451 more. He ranks third among Bruins defensemen in scoring in franchise history, behind only Hall of Famers Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr.