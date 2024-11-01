Zendaya at Tatte? ‘Insane!' Star-studded movie shoot causing a stir in Boston

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have been spotted in Boston and other Massachusetts towns lately, reportedly filming an A24 film called "The Drama."

"I think it was a rain scene. They were watering the sidewalk and the street," says Jim, a local resident who observed the filming setup.

For many Bostonians, the excitement comes from the possibility of unexpected celebrity encounters in familiar places.

"Last weekend, me and my friend went to Tatte, and [saw] it was a photo of Zendaya at the same Tatte that we were at. It is insane!" said Winter, a Boston resident.

The filming is drawing crowds of excited onlookers and positive attention to local businesses.

“I feel like it’s good tourist-wise and economically, obviously, because then more people are going to come," a Boston resident named Thalia said.

Rainbow Pottery Studio | Parker Childs Actors Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in Boston during a recent movie shoot.

"It's starting to pick up. It's starting to come back. We're excited," says Lisa Lobel, co-owner and casting director at Boston Casting, noting that productions like these can create significant opportunities for local actors and crew members in the wake of recent industry strikes. The state's competitive tax incentives for filmmakers have helped attract productions to Massachusetts.

The stars have been seen filming around South Station and frequenting businesses along Newbury Street, creating a buzz among locals and tourists alike.

"At one point he walked right by me to go to his lunch break," Northeastern student Yazzy Issa said of Pattinson.

Rainbow's Pottery Studio, on Newbury Street, recently hosted Zendaya. Owner Allison Carroll says her visit highlights why she started the studio in the first place, to be a creative sanctuary in a busy world.

The studio's featured artist of the year, Grace D'Angelo, created a custom mug for the actress and her dog.

"She just wants some peace and quiet, be able to focus on her artwork," Carroll says. "Having that kind of support from such a great brand ambassador like her and Tom Holland has been incredibly humbling and motivating."

Carroll says Zendaya's presence made for special memories, including for her daughter, Magdalen "Maggie" Carroll, who got to share her artwork with the star.

Lobel says these little interactions with big stars mean great things ahead for city.

"It's such a great advertisement for Boston and New England," Lobel said.

Thank you to Meropi Maranda, Parker Childs, and Yazzy Issa for the videos and photos of their Boston celebrity sightings!