Ziggys & Son's Donuts to Reopen in New Location in Peabody

A location of a pair of North Shore donut shops is being reborn in a new space more than a year after one of its owners became very sick from COVID.

According to a source, Ziggys & Son's Donuts is in the process of reopening in Peabody, moving from 474 Lowell Street to 6 Bourbon Street, with a Facebook post from co-owners John and Pattie Akatyszewski showing a sign up at its new storefront. A series of earlier Facebook posts mentioned that John ended up in the hospital with COVID in the latter part of 2021 and was in the ICU at Salem Hospital for six weeks before entering rehab and the start of a long recovery process.

In addition to the shop that they are bringing back to Peabody, John and Pattie Akatyszewski are also behind a location of Ziggys & Son's on Essex Street in Salem. (The business was first established in Salem in 1964.)