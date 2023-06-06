Jones' teammates share their impressions of Patriots QB during OTAs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn't need any extra motivation to have a bounce-back 2023 NFL season after a difficult 2022 campaign.

Whether it was injuries, lackluster individual performance, a less-than-ideal offensive coaching staff, plenty of things didn't go Jones' way last season and the Patriots offensive suffered as a result.

The upcoming season is a fresh start for Jones, and his teammates have noticed a determined guy trying to improve in all facets during OTAs in Foxboro over the last couple weeks.

"Mac's always been a mature guy. He came in the league pretty mature," Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "I see all the same things. He's just on it this year, and trying to get better like the rest of us."

One of the tasks for Jones before Week 1 in September is building chemistry with the new pass-catchers the Patriots have acquired in the offseason, including tight end Mike Gesicki. The ex-Miami Dolphins tight end thinks his time with Jones has gone well so far.

"Mac's awesome. He's my guy," Gesicki said. "He's been great as a leader. He's been great physically throwing the ball, timing, throwing a very catchable ball and all that stuff. He likes to have fun. It's been a cool offseason for us trying to gel and get on the same page. I think it's been good."

The Patriots have lost plenty of leadership in recent years with the departures of longtime veterans such as Tom Brady, Dont'a Hightower, James White and Devin McCourty, among others.

This situation gives Jones an opportunity to become an even more important leader for the Patriots on and off the field.

"He's always put in the work and led by example," Patriots safety Kyle Dugger said. "I think the voice and things like that will continue to pick up for him. His leadership has always been there. He's always led by example, done the right things off the field, been in the playbook like crazy."