MLB Mock Draft roundup: Slugging infielder on Red Sox' radar

The Boston Red Sox will have a chance to add another intriguing prospect to their pipeline next month.

Boston will have the 14th overall pick when the 2023 MLB Draft begins on July 9. Judging by recent mock drafts, there is a strong chance president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom selects a high school shortstop in Round 1 for the third consecutive year. He drafted Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 pick in 2021 and Mikey Romero with the No. 24 pick in 2022.

However, in the latest batch of MLB mock drafts, the Red Sox also are connected to a slugging third baseman, a strong-armed catcher, and a speedy outfielder. Here's a roundup of expert predictions for Boston's first-round pick.

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell HS (Florida)

Mayo: "Miller could have very well been a Top 10 pick if he hadn’t missed much of his senior year with a hamate injury (though he still could float up to the back end of that 10). The Red Sox have no problem taking high school hitters, so this checks off that box. (Enrique) Bradfield could land in this spot, as could Shaw should they go the college hitter route and while I didn’t work Arizona’s Chase Davis into this mock, his name has come up in the middle of the first round some."

Mike Axisa, CBS Sports: Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell HS (Florida)

Axisa: 'The Red Sox have used their last four first-round picks on high school hitters, including the last three on high school hitters with standout hit tools (Nick Yorke, Marcelo Mayer, Mikey Romero) under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. A hamate injury sabotaged Miller's spring, though he has a long track record and is well-known to scouts, and fits Boston's M.O. as a prep kid who can really hit. There's a chance Miller would have played his way into the top 10 had his wrist cooperated this spring."

Aidan Miller (‘23 FL) is on an absolute tear right now. 2nd homer in as many days. Just watch and enjoy. #WWBA pic.twitter.com/5Rlzl0221Z — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 10, 2022

Jim Callis, MLB.com: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (Georgia)

Callis: "It looks like a high school bat for the fourth straight first round for the Red Sox, who could continue that trend with (Colin) Houck, (Aidan) Miller, (Blake) Mitchell or (Colt) Emerson. (Enrique) Bradfield and Arizona outfielder Chase Davis, who has helium, are two college options."

Now the thread continues for early spring looks.



Parkview HS (GA) SS Colin Houck (Miss St commit) is 20th in my preseason ranks, has top-half of the first round buzz on a hot start. 3-star QB prospect, was drawing Evan Longoria comps in Hoover this week. Oppo HR in the 1st clip pic.twitter.com/gF7rNXwN6t — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 6, 2023

Carlos Collazo, Baseball America: Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland

Matt Shaw hit this ball 507 ft. Yes you read that correctly pic.twitter.com/1LcCObVTu6 — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 31, 2023

Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report: Kevin McGonigle, IF, Monsignor Bonner HS (Pennsylvania)

Reuter: "The Red Sox have prioritized prep infielders with plus hit tools the last several seasons, and considering the long-term versatility of players with that profile there is no reason to pivot from that approach, especially given the depth there in this year's class. McGonigle has a 60-grade hit tool, polished bat-to-ball skills and the potential to develop into an average power hitter, which helps offset a middling defensive profile."

Joe Doyle, Future Stars Series: Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton

Doyle: "The Red Sox certainly like Mitchell and that’s pretty much industry consensus. Whether they like him more than the cast of names that will be made available to them at the No. 14 overall pick remains to be seen. For this exercise, he lands in Boston.

"Others in the industry have suggested this is without question the floor for shortstop Jacob Wilson, the talented hitter out of Grand Canyon University. Wilson has seen his stock slip a bit of late due to overall concerns of impact in his offensive profile. Still, he’s one of the higher floor players in the draft and there’s something to be said about landing safety in the middle of the first round."

Edward Sutelan, Sporting News: Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt

Sutelan: "It's possible that Enrique Bradfield Jr. has been selected by the time the Red Sox get to make their selection. But if he falls to 14, he would be a hard player to pass up. He's the prototypical leadoff hitter with a good approach to the plate and above-average contact skills. But his carrying trait is his speed and defense. Bradfield has elite speed, which could be a major asset with stolen bases on the rise."

The 2023 MLB Draft begins Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET. ​