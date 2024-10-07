Monday marks one year since Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

Calls for peace are intensifying around the world on Monday as people remember the deadly Hamas terror attack on Israel one year ago, that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and took around 250 hostages.

In the year since, the violence has spread to other areas of the Middle East, sparking a humanitarian crisis and worldwide protests.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Calls for action are coming from both sides, with protest groups calling for an end to Israeli attacks, the release of hostages and for an overall ceasefire.

The Lebanese Health Ministry says that 1,974 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in the country since Oct. 8, 2023.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The October 7 Hamas attack killed more than 1,200 Israelis. More than 40,000 people have died in the war that followed.

That number led to a protest on Sunday that ended at the local Israeli consulate. A large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked Storrow Drive in Boston before marching toward the state house.

These local demonstrations came amid continuing violence in the Middle East, with the Israeli Defense Force reporting projectiles firing into Israel from Lebanon. NBC News has also learned that the Israeli military carried out heavy overnight strikes on the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.

Overseas, Israeli marked the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack with a ceremony at the site of the Supernova Festival, where the attack happened.

Here at home, there are ceremonies planned throughout Boston to mourn the lives lost over the past year.