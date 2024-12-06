Crime and Courts

Naked man arrested on California school football field accused of killing teenager

The suspect, described as a male in his 20s, was naked at the time of his arrest on the Newbury Park High School football field.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

A naked man on a high school football field was taken into custody Thursday night in connection with the death of a teen at a nearby residence in Newbury Park, California, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 8:03 p.m. PT in the 400 block of Jeanne Court.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The teenager died after suffering blunt force trauma -- some type of blow -- to the head, according to Ashley Barrios with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Details about whether a weapon was used were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The suspected attacker and victim are believed to have known each other, police said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, was naked at the time of his arrest on the Newbury Park High School football field.

Hundreds of students were on campus and a scrimmage game was taking place on the field around the time of the arrest. The school campus was put on a soft lockdown.

U.S. & World

TikTok 50 mins ago

Federal judges uphold law that could ban TikTok, say platform could be unavailable in US

Trump Administration 57 mins ago

Trump picks Anthony Salisbury for deputy homeland security advisor

The identity of the suspect and teen have not been released.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us