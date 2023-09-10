danbury

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Route 7 South in Danbury, Conn.

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Route 7 South in Danbury early Sunday morning.

State police said 33-year-old Charles Connors, of Milford, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 7 around 2 a.m. when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle Connors hit was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 25-year-old Danielle Dempsey, of Danbury.

Connors was transported to Danbury Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dogali #746 at Troop A - Southbury at (203) 267-2200 or Matthew.Dogali@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

danbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us