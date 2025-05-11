Fiery bus crash kills one and injures 2 dozen others in Los Angeles area

One person was killed and at least two dozen others were hurt Sunday morning following a fiery crash involving a bus in the greater Los Angeles area.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway just east of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. For reasons still under investigation, a bus and an SUV crashed on the freeway.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As a result of the crash, the SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The flames did not spread to the bus.

Officials did not release the name of the person who was killed in the crash. Twenty-six others received minor injuries in the incident, according to the LA County Fire Department.