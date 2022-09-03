1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury, Conn. Night Club

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint.

When police arrived, they said they found a man inside the bar with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

A 35-year-old New Britain man and a 32-year-old Bridgeport woman who each suffered a gunshot wound in the incident brought themselves to Saint Mary's Hospital before officers arrived to the scene, police said. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Waterbury Police Department's Major Crime detectives are actively investigating the shooting. At this time, the Lit Ultra Lounge remains a crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or CrimeStoppers at (203) 755-1234.