1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-84 East in Waterbury, Conn.

One person has died and three others are injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 East in Waterbury on Sunday night.

State police said a 32-year-old man from Danbury was driving a Honda Accord west on I-84 East in the left lane around 6:20 p.m. when he sideswiped a BMW. The BMW had tried to swerve out of the way to avoid the collision.

After the collision, authorities said the Honda Accord was redirected into the right lane of the highway and struck a Chevy Tahoe head-on.

The driver of the Honda Accord that was traveling the wrong way was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, later identified as 45-year-old Francisca Cortez-Arias, of Danbury, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where she later died.

Investigators said the driver and passenger in the Chevy Tahoe that was struck head-on were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The three people who were inside of the BMW were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Trooper Magliore #964 at Troop A-Southbury at (203) 267-2200 or Clifford.Magliore@ct.gov.