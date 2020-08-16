New Haven

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized After Shooting in New Haven, Conn.

One person has died and five others are hospitalized after a shooting in the Hill neighborhood in New Haven late Saturday night.

Officers and firefighters were called to Rosette Street near Hurlburt Street around 11:50 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and 911 calls of people shot.

Ambulances transported four gunshot victims to Yale New Haven Hospital and two other gunshot victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, authorities said.

Police said one person was later pronounced dead and five others remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the shooting. Authorities said the crime scene includes portions of Rosette Street, Hurlburt Street and Wilson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

