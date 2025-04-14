Florida

1 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida coast, Coast Guard says

The vessel reportedly had 10 people on board and had departed from the Bahamas.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has died and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for five people missing after a boat flipped more than 20 miles off the St. Lucie Inlet in Florida on Friday.

The vessel reportedly had 10 people on board and had departed from the Bahamas, NBC affiliate WPTV reported, citing the USCG.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Coast guard officials were able to rescue four people after a good Samaritan reported the incident.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

One of the survivors suffered serious injuries, and the other three suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Five others have not been found.

"I saw a Coast Guard helicopter flying overhead," Graham Marshall, who witnessed the scene, told WPTV. "It was just going up and down the beach, and I kind of thought it might have been just looking around."

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 9 hours ago

Live updates: El Salvador's president says he won't return deported Maryland man to US

Immigration 1 hour ago

President of El Salvador says he won't return mistakenly deported man to US

Authorities have not provided details about what may have caused the boat to flip.

"It can get rough out there, especially 30 miles out," he said. "Yeah, if you don't know what you're doing, it couldn't be good."

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us