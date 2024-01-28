1 dead after crashing head-on into fire dept. SUV in New Haven, Conn.

One person has died after crashing into a New Haven Fire Department SUV head-on on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a crash with major injuries at the intersection of Hemingway Street and Russell Street in New Haven around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said New Haven Fire Department personnel were driving the fire department SUV westbound on Hemingway Street approaching the intersection of Russell Street.

At the same time, police said the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Hemingway Street and swerved over the double line before hitting the fire department SUV head-on.

Fire personnel who were involved in the crash rendered aid to the driver of the Honda Accord. The fire personnel reportedly administered Narcan to the driver of the Honda Accord for an apparent medical emergency.

Everyone involved in the crash was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the Honda Accord later died of his injuries. The person's identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.