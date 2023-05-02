Man Dead After House Fire in Bristol, Conn.

A man has died after a house fire in Bristol on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Steele Road around 10 p.m. for an active structure fire.

While firefighters were searching the phone, authorities said they found a man in the basement. He was removed from the home and was taken to an ambulance for life-saving measures.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not released the man's identity.

The other resident of the home was able to escape safely.

The fire remains under investigation.