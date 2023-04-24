Oklahoma

One Person Killed in ‘Domestic-Related' Shooting at Oklahoma College

Police said the shooter was in custody.

By The Associated Press

KFOR via NBC NewsChannel

Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related." The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

The school had issued an alert telling students and employees to shelter in place before police announced they had a suspect in custody.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

OklahomaSchool shootings
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us