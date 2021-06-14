Woman Dead After Car Drives Into Minneapolis Protesters

A woman has died after a car drove into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Two other people were hospitalized, including one who suffered non-life threatening injuries and another who suffered a medical issue, Minneapolis police said. Their identities have not been released.

Police say they saw the crash near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South via a camera around 11:39 p.m. The car had been traveling east on Lake Street before driving into the protesters.

The driver was pulled out of the car and hit by protesters, according to eyewitness reports. When officers arrived, they took the driver into custody. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was being treated at an area hospital for injuries.

A man at the scene said in a livestreamed video posted to Facebook that people were playing Red Light Green Light in the street after a volleyball game when a car sped up, went through trash cans, and hit another car that then hit a woman, NBC News reports.

The video also showed people on the street handing a white man over to police.

It was not immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the police and the bystander's accounts.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have been using drugs or alcohol, police said. However, the incident remains under investigation and an exact cause has yet to be determined.

The Uptown neighborhood has been the scene of several protests since Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshalls last week.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.