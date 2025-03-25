Davie

Surveillance shows 10-year-old hosing himself off as fire erupts at Florida mobile home

The fire engulfed the entire mobile home, where a family of 11 lives.

Surveillance video showed a 10-year-old boy hosing the burns on his body as a fire erupted at a home in Davie, Florida, on Monday.

Footage from NBC Miami's Chopper6 showed the fire burned and blackened the side of the mobile home.

Alexandrea Vallejo says she was in the house with her nephew, Isaiah Salmone, when the place erupted into flames.

"I was just resting and around 4 p.m., I heard a pop and when I came out of my room … it was already on fire," she said.

The fire engulfed Vallejo's entire mobile home, where she lives with her family of 11.

"We have been here for 14 years now, and our family is big," she said. "I have two sisters that have two kids of their own, and my mom is on dialysis."

Davie firefighters quickly put water on the flames, but the family says they couldn't save their home.

"They are saying it is unlivable conditions and we can’t even go inside," Vallejo said.

The family believes the fire started when the 10-year-old boy tried to plug something into the wall.

"The room, I think, for the longest already had problems — it couldn’t take all the power going through it," Vallejo said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with second-degree burns on his arms, legs and around his face.

"He had burns on his arms and legs and some of his hair was burnt off," Vallejo said. "He had run outside and put it out with the hose."

The American Red Cross said it coordinated emergency aid to 12 people, including six children, who were impacted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Davie
