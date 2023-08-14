Bridgeport

1 stabbed, 2 others injured including a child during large fight in Bridgeport, Conn.

One person was stabbed and two others were injured including a child during a large fight in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a large fight in the 100th block of Harmony Street around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they requested three total ambulances for one person stabbed, one person with a laceration and one child who had been assaulted.

Officers found the knife used in the stabbing at the scene. They said they believe the person responsible fled the area in a vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

All three people who were injured were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

