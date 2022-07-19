Maine

10-Year-Old Injured on Ride at Old Orchard Beach Amusement Park

The boy was reportedly on the Super Star ride when the incident occurred

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy was injured Saturday on a ride at the Palace Playland amusement park at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

State police said the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department was called to the amusement park around 6 p.m. Saturday. The boy was reportedly on the Super Star ride when the incident occurred and he was injured.

Police did not share any details about the nature and extent of the boy's injuries. His name has also not been released, and police said they do not have any information on what state or town he is from.

The child was said to be conscious and alert and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The Palace Playland website says the Super Star "consists of three arms radiating from a central column. At the end of each arm is a Star holding seven gondolas. When the ride begins the central column spins one way, while the Stars at the end of each arm are raised in the air and rotate the other way."

There is a 42-inch minimum height requirement for the ride, or 36 inches when riding with a paying adult.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident and said the ride passed inspection.

This article tagged under:

MaineOld Orchard BeachPalace PlaylandSuper Star
