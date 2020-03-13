11 Connecticut Residents Test Positive for COVID-19

Eleven people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from the State Public Health Lab.

Of those, eight cases are in Fairfield County and three are in Litchfield County. One is a child under 20, one is a person ages 20-29, one is a person ages 30-39, three are people ages 40-49, one is 50-59, three cases are people ages 60-69, and one is a person 70 or older.

Another 125 tests have come back negative.

Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist, said that he new cases include residents of Bethlehem, Darien, Greenwich and Westport. The Greenwich resident was diagnosed in Utah.

Cartter also noted that a child who lives in Rhode Island but goes to day care in Mystic has tested positive.

As the new virus spreads across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a global Level 2 travel alert. Level 2 means that the CDC is recommending that older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel. This global alert includes travel in the U.S. China, Iran, most of Europe and South Korea remain on Level 3.

Coronavirus Symptoms

The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.

Coronavirus Prevention Steps

Steps for prevention from the CDC include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus

Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.

The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.

Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTVOID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.

You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.

